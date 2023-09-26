Fixed achievements unlocking prematurely! you gotta work for those bad boys
APICO update for 26 September 2023
Nautilus 3.0.0 HF1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
- Loading history…
APICO Mac Depot 1390192
- Loading history…
APICO Linux Depot 1390193
- Loading history…
APICO Windows Depot 1390194
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update