Update, Version 20230926

English

############Content################

[Sweet Dreams]Added a very unique boss fight. You can now finish the mission by force. It's one of the few boss fights you are free to escape or lose. Although, I have no idea how you can lose.

[Sweet Dreams]Added more dialogs on the violent path if you chose to do so.

[Wiki]Added a section about this unique boss fight on the quest's wiki page.

[Prefix]New generic prefix: Detox (+Resistance against poison)

[Prefix]New generic prefix: Sleepless (+Resistance against sleep)

[Prefix]New generic prefix: Sober (+Resistance against drunk)

###########System##################

Added a tag that disables a character's counterattack.

简体中文

############Content################

【甜蜜的梦】加入了一场独特的Boss战。你可以用武力来通关这个任务。这是少数的那种你可以随意逃跑或失败的Boss战。我甚至不知道你怎么可能在这场战斗中失败。

【甜蜜的梦】在暴力路线上加入了更多的台词。

【维基】在这个任务的维基页面上加上了这场特殊的Boss战的细节。

【前缀】新通用前缀：防毒的 +毒抗性

【前缀】新通用前缀：不眠的 +睡眠抗性

【前缀】新通用前缀：醒酒的 +酒醉抗性

###########System##################

加入了一个让角色不会反击的标签。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/f11074dd

https://pastelink.net/5qje6pru