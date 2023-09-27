Patch 1.0.3 Released!

We've got a big one today! The short version is more enemy/element interactions have been fixed and the ice projectile has been given a buff. I've also fixed a handful of other issues, ranging from the silly to the not so silly. The full patch notes are below:

Updated ice projectile so that enemies who fire projectiles and were not initially frozen get an immediate delay to their attack.

Fixed bug where player could use Aether to teleport underneath lava, making them stuck.

Player can no longer be damaged by Infantry laser attack if the ice shield is active.

Pulse Flies now delay their attacks if they're frozen.

King's Guard boss now slightly delays its attacks if it's frozen.

King's Assassin boss now slightly delays its attacks if it's frozen.

Soldiers now slightly delay attacks and movement if they're frozen.

Bug where a cutscene in Tempest could play again when you re-enter Tempest and enter the cutscene's trigger area has been fixed.

Fixed bug where Pulse Flies respawned in the ground if defeated with Earth.

Fixed bug where Swole Mother would drop suddenly if defeated while grounded.

Fixed bug where Swole Mother would fly much too high into the sky after grounded status was complete.

Fixed bug where Drone would drop suddenly if defeated while grounded.

Fixed bug where an earth summon would lift a Defense Turret into the air.

Fixed some visual bugs in Tempest.

You can verify you're running the correct version of The Future Project at the main menu. The text in the lower right corner should say "v1.0.3".

Until next time!

-Lance T.

Infinite Level