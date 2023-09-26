 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 26 September 2023

Update v0.11.6.1

Build 12287061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello vikings!
Hotfix on the way! Thanks for reporting all the issues you have experienced. Here we go:

  • Glitch relic was pushing enemies too far away.
  • Some props were still appearing close to altars.
  • There was a bug related to Jotunheim's curse when grabbing fire relics.

Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.

Have a nice weekend!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

