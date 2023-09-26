Update v0.11.6.1

Hello vikings!

Hotfix on the way! Thanks for reporting all the issues you have experienced. Here we go:

Glitch relic was pushing enemies too far away.

Some props were still appearing close to altars.

There was a bug related to Jotunheim's curse when grabbing fire relics.

Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.

Have a nice weekend!

