New In SMITE | The Protector of the Dead

New God Release: Maman Brigitte - The Protector of the Dead

Passive - Soul Spikes

Damaging an enemy with a basic attack or ability afflicts enemies with Soul Spikes. Upon reaching 5 stacks, Maman Brigitte absorbs a piece of their soul, dealing damage based on their missing Health and gaining a Soul Orb from enemy gods. Soul Orbs last 30s.

Party Trick

Maman Brigitte drinks from her bottle and breathes out fire. Enemies are set aflame, damaged every 0.5s for 1.5s, refreshing if they stay in the area. This damage does not trigger Item effects. Maman Brigitte is knockback immune, channeling the fire as long as she has Rum and can cancel at any time. When out of Rum or upon reactivation, she slams her bottle on the ground, damaging and stunning enemies. This ability's cooldown is reduced based on Rum remaining when the slam occurs.

Madame Fangs

Maman Brigitte's tattoo snake, Madame Fangs, slithers off of her arm and becomes a spectral snake that passes through enemies, damaging and applying Madame's Mark to all enemies hit. Subsequent hits from Madame Fangs deal 15% of the initial damage. Enemies with Madame's Mark take additional damage anytime Maman Brigitte damages them. This bonus damage does not trigger Item effects. Soul Spikes and Item effects do not trigger Madame's Mark.

Spirit Seize

Maman Brigitte shrouds herself in ghostly energy as she dashes forward, passing through player made walls and damaging enemies. If she hits an enemy god she possesses them, traveling with them and dealing damage every 0.5s for up to 2s. Maman Brigitte can leave her target early by dashing or canceling to step out. If she remains for the full duration, she will dash out as time expires.

Explosion of Souls

Maman Brigitte gains Crowd Control immunity and gathers a large orb of spiritual energy that she throws at the target location. The orb's size is determined by the amount of Soul Orbs that Maman Brigitte has collected through Soul Spikes. Enemies hit are damaged, knocked up, and receive Madame's Mark for 5s. Maman Brigitte loses all Soul Orbs after using Explosion of Souls.

Spiced Elixer Maman Brigitte



Ascended Maman Brigitte



Maman Brigitte Mastery Skins



Festival of Spirits Event

Welcome to the Festival of Spirits! This event has a Chest containing 5 Skins and a Cosmetic Bundle. Roll from the Chest or directly purchase the Skin from the store. Unlocking all items from the Festival of Spirits event will unlock the Unlimited Martichoras Skin! Don't forget to check out the Festival of Spirits Flip Circle! Earn Spirit Flips by questing then select which Skull Stone to flip on the randomized board to unlock a surprise Festival of Spirits Cosmetic item!

New God Skins

Necromalice Martichoras

Tabby Toil Ganesha

Skeletal Slayer Achilles

Biting Countess Maman Brigitte

Synthweaver Nox

Roborat Ratatoskr

Spirit Dancer Pele

The Spectacular Chang'e

Bionic Bruiser Tyr

The party is just getting started with the Season of Celebration as Maman Brigitte joins the Battleground! Make sure you hop in and try out SMITE's second ever magical assassin, alongside the new Festival of Souls Event. See you in the queues!