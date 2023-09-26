Very important information for everyone!

At 18:00 the release and... I'm very sorry that everything turned out like this.

An old laptop, poor health and a destroyed house in the Luhansk region. With that, since March 2nd, 2022 I have been trying to make money. Starting from programming to the nightcore (music) channel. For 1.5 years I learned programming, Unity and tried to create something good and now I'm here

AfterWar is not finished to the maximum, there is not much there, even for the initial version. I can't do more with what I have now. My health is rapidly deteriorating, the laptop is weak and it is impossible to work on it anymore. I desperately need rest, but this will not get you money

There will be a release now, but I'm only releasing it so it's available for purchase. Buying AfterWar = Life of the project and a new promising person. I am confident in myself, but I cannot go further physically

Those who will buy the game now, I will not disappoint you. I swear on my life.

Spread this.