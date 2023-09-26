 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 26 September 2023

Optimized the process and guidance for starting the game

Share · View all patches · Build 12286757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the position to obtain the first decision

Added lighting reminders after leaving the house

Added map location identification on road signs

Added some roadblocks to prevent early death of players

Added a novice guide

Please provide timely feedback on any issues

There are many shortcomings in making a game for the first time. Please provide suggestions that are reasonable and in line with the game design. We will definitely make changes!

The issue with dead files may be caused by not saving them, and the game process has been optimized

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link