Optimized the process and guidance for starting the game

Changed the position to obtain the first decision
Added lighting reminders after leaving the house
Added map location identification on road signs
Added some roadblocks to prevent early death of players
Added a novice guide
Please provide timely feedback on any issues
There are many shortcomings in making a game for the first time. Please provide suggestions that are reasonable and in line with the game design. We will definitely make changes!
The issue with dead files may be caused by not saving them, and the game process has been optimized
Changed files in this update