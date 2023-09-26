Optimized the process and guidance for starting the game

Share · View all patches · Build 12286757 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 14:19:21 UTC by Wendy

Changed the position to obtain the first decision

Added lighting reminders after leaving the house

Added map location identification on road signs

Added some roadblocks to prevent early death of players

Added a novice guide

Please provide timely feedback on any issues

There are many shortcomings in making a game for the first time. Please provide suggestions that are reasonable and in line with the game design. We will definitely make changes!

The issue with dead files may be caused by not saving them, and the game process has been optimized