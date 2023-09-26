 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 26 September 2023

NEW FFA MAP - ADDITIONAL UPGRADES

Share · View all patches · Build 12286682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prone fixed when shooting client
Added film grain
Slide now assignable
New FFA Map
Additional Controller Support
Mech Boss gets animation update

Enjoy!
Sean

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
  • Loading history…
