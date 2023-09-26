This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Be as hard-snouted as the Pigs! Now through October 24, take part in this new monster season, where bacon and ninja are but one…

THE WAY OF THE PIG

Out of all the peoples, the Pigs have evolved particularly well. Angered at being treated like livestock, these swine have become extremely refined – they dress in the finest Hoghji Hamamoto attire, they've developed a most exacting fighting style, and they strive for success. In their quest to be the best, they've learned to enjoy fine cuisine – especially when Bontarians are on the menu – but out of all these efforts, none has been more grueling than refraining from letting one rip…

Anyhow, these fearsome warriors are waiting for just one thing: for you to come chop some pork on their island!

In this Pig Season, an imperial banquet awaits you in the new Combat Pass!

A NEW THEMED COMBAT PASS

You can now find all the challenges and rewards you can unlock in the dedicated menu in the top-right corner of your screen.

Additional objectives are added every week, enabling you to progress with your Combat Pass. Win two fights to complete each objective and unlock your rewards!

FREE RESOURCES GALORE…

In the Pig Season, you can get free rewards every week to help you on your adventure. Gems, kamas, super spell chests, companions, and equipment will be yours if you complete challenges!

… AND LOADS OF UNIQUE PIG COSMETICS!

The Gold Pass and Platinum Pass are back! Get your Combat Pass now in the WAVEN in-game shop to unlock cosmetic content and useful resources every week, such as:

a Little Pig pet in armor;

visual effects reflecting your virtue in combat elsewhere in the World of Twelve;

a new set of themed emotes;

fun speech bubbles to interact with other castaways;

and many other rewards that will help you on your adventure!

Each Combat Pass includes its own series of rewards, but the Platinum Pass lets you unlock them all! And if you missed the start of the season, you can still collect all the rewards at any time, as long as you complete the related challenges.

All seasons last 28 days, so make sure you unlock everything by October 24, before it's too late! And rest assured, if you complete the challenges but you forget to collect your rewards, they'll be waiting for you in an in-game letter when the next season begins.

Slice their bacon and send them squealing!