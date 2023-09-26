Patch notes: V 0.2.07.081

The following improvements were implemented:

Added the ability to jump when pressing the space bar.

Added a falling animation for the character.

Added a better explanation when the conditions for upgrading a component are not met.

Added an on-screen warning when attempting to fill with fuel or oil without the container in hand.

Modified the speed calculation of the crane when it works with the diesel engine.

Modified the formula that calculates the cost of upgrades, since it was returning values that were too high.

Modified the player's tolerance so that it does not get stuck on some steps.

Reduced the volume of the diesel engine of the operating crane.