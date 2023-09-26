 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 26 September 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.081

Build 12286611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added the ability to jump when pressing the space bar.

  • Added a falling animation for the character.

  • Added a better explanation when the conditions for upgrading a component are not met.

  • Added an on-screen warning when attempting to fill with fuel or oil without the container in hand.

  • Modified the speed calculation of the crane when it works with the diesel engine.

  • Modified the formula that calculates the cost of upgrades, since it was returning values that were too high.

  • Modified the player's tolerance so that it does not get stuck on some steps.

  • Reduced the volume of the diesel engine of the operating crane.

  • Optimized the transition between the start of a new game and the handing over of control to the player.

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed bug in the event of generating a power peak where the challenge was to generate 0 MWh.

  • Fixed bug that prevented the tablet from being used if the player was in the control room and too close to the window towards the containment building.

  • Fixed bug when destroying a control rod where it did not release radioactivity.

  • Fixed bug that caused the player to fall through invisible holes on the outside of the plant.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

