Patch notes: V 0.2.07.081

The following improvements were implemented:
-
Added the ability to jump when pressing the space bar.
-
Added a falling animation for the character.
-
Added a better explanation when the conditions for upgrading a component are not met.
-
Added an on-screen warning when attempting to fill with fuel or oil without the container in hand.
-
Modified the speed calculation of the crane when it works with the diesel engine.
-
Modified the formula that calculates the cost of upgrades, since it was returning values that were too high.
-
Modified the player's tolerance so that it does not get stuck on some steps.
-
Reduced the volume of the diesel engine of the operating crane.
-
Optimized the transition between the start of a new game and the handing over of control to the player.
The following bugs were fixed:
-
Fixed bug in the event of generating a power peak where the challenge was to generate 0 MWh.
-
Fixed bug that prevented the tablet from being used if the player was in the control room and too close to the window towards the containment building.
-
Fixed bug when destroying a control rod where it did not release radioactivity.
-
Fixed bug that caused the player to fall through invisible holes on the outside of the plant.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Changed files in this update