Nautilus 3.0.0

Hey Beekeepers!
Well here we are gang, the 3.0 update, aka “What Lies Beeneath”, is finally here!
It’s been a long time planned and lot’s of things got in the way but here it is!
As I’ve mentioned before, while the 1.0 is a finished game in it’s own right there was lots of things I still wanted to do with APICO - one of them was focus on the “empty” ocean areas, as well as play with the idea of “underwater” bees!
“What Lies Beeneath” is the second of the three (free) content updates, and covers a whole host of stuff including:
- New NPCs! Skipper’s Dad, who loves to fish, and Director Bumblemore himself from MPCO arrive!
- Fishing! Make your own fishing flies and fish for 15 different species across the islands!
- Coral Reefs! New coral reef areas with their own bees and butterflies that need to be restored!
- Coral Restoration! Restore the coral through the power of bees and get some awesome rewards from Bumblemore!
- Deep-sea Diving! Head down to the sea-floor to discover a whole host of underwater friends
- Ocean Clean-up! Help Bumblemore clear the seabeds, and discover some forgotten areas in the process…
- Butterfly Upgrades! New butterfly related machines so you can hoard to your hearts content!
- More Friends! 11 new social bees, 5 new solitary bees, 10 new butterflies, 15 fish to
- QoL Stuff! Quick store, trash slot, a tool that lets you gather honeycomb/frames without opening menus???
- More Music! The wonderful SEA-sides by Mothense have been added <3
- More decoration! Lots more decoration items, tiles, walls and more!
- More achievements! 15 more achievements to ruin your 100% achievement score!
- Even more freakin’ bugs because there’s just one developer!!! (me) :D
That’s just the high-level stuff, strap in for the changelog below as there’s a LOT to cover…
I can’t wait for you to all experience the new content and I hope you enjoy playing as much as I did making it <3
There is a SALE planned from 28th September where the game will be 45% off! I messed up the event start date and now I can't change it, but just for anyone who's waiting for a discount, it'll be live in a few days!
N.B.:
Same as 2.0, you do NOT need to make a new world to experience all the new content! (Unless you want to!)
The new areas and NPCs will be added to existing worlds automagically
~ Ell
Moon
- The phase of the moon has been added, and is shown next to the night icon at night (top left)
- Moon phase moves forward 1 phase with each in-game night (I like accuracy but I'm not that mean)
- Added Tom's Pocketwatch, given by the new moon quest, which displays the time, weather forecast (if any), and moon phase
- Tom's Pocketwatch counts as a key item so can also be got from the Lost+Found if you lose it
- You will have better luck generally during a Full Moon
- Lunar Bee now requires a Full Moon to appear Honeycore now only re-grows during a Full Moon (weird I wonder why)
- You'll find other things that rely on a Full Moon too...
Fishing
- Introducing The Captain, aka, Skipper's Dad, found on his pier to the south-east of Port APICO!
- He'll teach you how to fish and finally chill out for once ya landlubber!
- Added the Fly Workshop, bought from The Captain, this allows you to craft your own fly fishing lures
- Added Fishing Rods, bought from The Captain - use with a lure to fish in deep water!
- Added the Fishing Board, used to keep track of the fish you've discovered, and their bumbly variants
- Birbs can now drop feathers when scared off!
Coral Reefs
- Introducing Director Bumblemore, head of MPCO & ocean conservationist, found near the Tundra!
- He'll arrive after you've unlocked the Forest and Swamp gates and teach you about coral!
- Added various coral related items, sold by the Director
- You'll now discover 3 different coral reefs scattered around the oceans, in various states of restoration
- Gather fragments of coral and restore them in Coral Tanks
- Use Coral Scaffolding along with nearby bees to help regrow your coral
- Once you restore a coral reef new flora and flowers will grow, letting you attract coral butterflies and solitary bees
- Restore each of the 3 coral reefs to get some very cool items from Bumblemore!
Ocean Depths
- Speak to Director Bumblemore to learn about ocean diving and all the strange bugs down there...
- Added the Diving Helmet which lets you dive to the ocean depths (can buy from Bumblemore after 1 reef is restored)
- Added three different underwater areas to find and explore! Don't get lost...
- Added Sludge, a strange run-off from the mainland collecting on the ocean floor (gross!)
- Added the Filtration Hive, that allows you to use Filters instead of Frames to clean-up the mess
- Added the Sludge Extractor, that allows you to clean Filters and gather items from the sludge
- Cleaning up Sludge might reveal secrets that have been hidden a long time...
Bees
- Added 11 new social bees, who make their homes across the reefs and the ocean floor
- Added 5 new solitary bees, who can be found nesting in the reefs and deep underwater
- Added the Hive Tool, a craftable tool that lets you harvest honeycomb + filled frames from beehives without having to open them (ikr!!!)
- Apiaries now have a special visual when the frames inside are filled to save you looking (a throwback to the original concept art for APICO!)
- Added the Degrumpifier, a machine that allows you to remove grumpiness from bees (bought from Bumblemore)
- Bees buzzing around now match the color of the species in the beehive! (so many pretty colours!)
- Beehotels + Habitats will show a bee visiting on the overworld alongside the notice bubble when a visitor is near (for vibes)
- You can now use "R" to quick queen when a hive menu is hovered on PC
- Repopulating a species entirely will spawn some natural beehives of that species in their preferred biome (if you've already repopulated a bunch of species just put a random bee in a rehabeelitator to retrigger all of them)
- There's a couple of new colors of natural beehive that will spawn (you can also use Dye Station to get them - pink, lime, brown)
Butterflies
- Added 10 new butterflies, who flit about the coral and the sea bed
- This includes the competition butterfly, designed by Holli! (Congratulations again!)
- Added the Butterfly Box, a mass butterfly release machine, sold by Sto (doesnt affect conservation)
- Added the Lepidoterarium, a mass butterfly storage machine like the Beebank, sold by Sto
- If there is no room for new flowers, butterflies in hotels will mutate existing flowers instead
- Hovering a flower with a butterfly with a net now shows a preview of the butterfly species
Flowers
- Added 8 new strange types of flowers, found out to sea as well as deep below
- Variant flowers can now spread and mutate back into their original variants
- If there’s no room for new flowers, butterfly hotels will mutate existing flowers instead
General
- Added 15 new achievements to cover all the new areas of content!
- Added 6 new amazing music tracks - the Sea-Sides! Moths gone and freakin done it again gang
- 3 of these tracks you'll hear as part of the normal day/night cycle, 3 you'll only hear underwater...
- You can now use the quick-store button to the right of your hotbar to move inventory items into nearby crates (you can also press "Q" when not highlighting a menu to do the same thing, or "R3" on a gamepad). Quick-store will move all items in your inventory (not hotbar) into nearby crates as long as the crate has that item (and room)
- When opening your inventory, you now have a separate trash slot and backpack slot, free of charge! (on gamepad, use triangle/Y while highlighting the backpack slot to open it)
- Pressing "Delete" on MKB over an inventory slot will send that item to the trash slot for you
- Added new ocean-themed decor: fishing crates, worn crates, water buoys, water lanterns, new pier tiles, striped wall, and new banners
- Added new critters to the world, not just birds! Frogs, fish, snails, dragonflies - oh my!
- Character Creation & the Dresser now have a Randomise button, get ready for some crazy combinations
- Also added some new hat/hair options to pick from, including your own Skipper Hat!! (check the Dresser!)
- Gates are now visible on the map alongside the boats + NPCs
- On MKB you can now remap the R key (respawn + quick queen hotkey), as well as Y (butterfly book)
- Item stack size has now been increased from 99 to 999 (ur welcome)
- Alchemy Bench now shows a hint in the UI for number of recipes found vs total recipes to find (spoilers, it's 11)
- Banners placed on fence posts now sit slightly higher to look "correct"
- NPC hitboxes have been increased to make them easier to talk to / bonk
- Added beehotel icons to items that can be used in beehotels to help hint at what can be used/saved
- NPCs now have multiplyer buttons above their stock allowing you to quickly buy 1x, 5x, 10x, 20x, 50x and 99x of any stackable item
- You can now shift-click buy items if you have inventory room (for quick buying singular items like frames) - works for gamepad too
- The game will now store a backup save in "/backup" before saving (same root folder as your "/saves")
Balance
- Basic, treated, and honeycomb frames have an extra use each - now 4, 6, and 3 respectively (this will only apply to newly created frames after updating to 3.0)
- Achievement unlocks for the "3-tier" type achievements have been adjusted to compensate for the new bees/butts
- Flowers and sawdust bricks will now give 80s of time per item in a Smoker (used to be 60s)
Multiplayer
- Multiplayer has been changed so that when you join a host game you'll be able to pick from all your multiplayer characters. You can make up to 5 different multiplayer characters. (before only one multiplayer character existed per host and you couldn't pick it)
- Revamped the UUID system to fix the issues some people were seeing with not being able to see friends
- Fixed butterfly restoration status not being synced to the client
- Fixed not being able to use the shrine or door in the dream as a client
- NPC dialogue progress should now be saved for clients properly
Accessibility
- The accessibility menu has been redesigned, with each option having a proper description
- A new accessibility option has been added to help distinguise between similar bee items (“Bee Labels”). This will add the first 3 letters of the species name to any slot a bee is in.
- A new accessibility option has been added to allow you to modify bee lifespan/productivity values GLOBALLY. This allows you to make all bees live longer/slower or work faster/slower depending on your preference. Remember that if you make bees lifespans extremely short they might not produce anything! (Both these options will be inherited from the host when playing in multiplayer)
Gamepad
- Made sure PS5/Dualsense controllers can be used with a PC
- Made sure PS4 controllers can be used with a PC
- Fixed "SELECT" button not working as a menu button on PS3 controllers
- Fixed "VIEW" button not working as a menu button on Xbox One controllers
- Fixed using up on the DPAD to open the quest book also moving up 1 chapter (finally)
Fixes
- Fixed a bunch of butterfly effects not working properly in butterfly hotels (princess, marsh, wtempest, faded)
- Fixed a bunch of typos, and added a bunch of new ones I'm sure! Fixed delay of highlighting GUI elements like time of day or weather icons in top-left
- Fixed using a bed in a certain "special" area setting your spawn position thus softlocking, doomed to be stuck with me forever
- Fixed "Not enough money" error not taking into account any discounts
- Fixed being able to place grass in the devland (sorry)
- Fixed blank/empty/corrupted save files causing the game to never be able to start
- Fixed some button states not updating immedietely after being clicked
- Fixed picking up shiny butterflies not counting as unlocking the shiny butt
- Fixed the messenger bees not being shown flying away when using an altar
- Fixed being able to click on the Hivemother Door through menus/buttons
- Fixed Beenjamin asking for a "Behaviour Behaviour" when really he wanted a "Cathemeral Behaviour" (what a joker)
- Fixed Royal Trumpet not working on beehives that are offscreen
- Fixed the bee book intro chapters having "bee" added the chapter hover tooltip
- Fixed the solitary bee book overview chapter not staying stickied to the top
- Fixed Hivemother Door opening sequence having a yellow bg instead of a grey one
- Fixed a crash caused when trying to drain a raintank with a canister containing any non-water liquid
- Fixed credits not being visible when high contrast text is enabled
- Fixed guidebook scroll not scrolling enough when enough modded quests got added
- Fixed nana's postcard text not being visible when high contrast text is enabled
- Fixed NPC dialogue prompts not showing a visual highlight if you close an NPC menu mid conversation (how rude)
- Fixed slight delay of the "Set Sail" text not showing immedietely on character creator screen
- Fixed beehives that are left during the 5s of breeding and go offscreen not making the queen until they're back on screen
- Fixed not being able to catch Greater Dreamers or Moth(ense) when using a golden net
- Fixed shiny bees not doing their lovely shine animation
- Fixed lanterns not having any shadows
- Fixed "Press ESC to close all windows" showing all the freakin' time
- Pre-emptively fixed the fact that you could equip the rubber ring and then sail a boat through solid land (it was super fun soz)
- Purple dyed beehives in the Dye Station are now actually purple
