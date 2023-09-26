Nautilus 3.0.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Well here we are gang, the 3.0 update, aka “What Lies Beeneath”, is finally here!

It’s been a long time planned and lot’s of things got in the way but here it is!

As I’ve mentioned before, while the 1.0 is a finished game in it’s own right there was lots of things I still wanted to do with APICO - one of them was focus on the “empty” ocean areas, as well as play with the idea of “underwater” bees!

“What Lies Beeneath” is the second of the three (free) content updates, and covers a whole host of stuff including:

New NPCs! Skipper’s Dad, who loves to fish, and Director Bumblemore himself from MPCO arrive!

Fishing! Make your own fishing flies and fish for 15 different species across the islands!

Coral Reefs! New coral reef areas with their own bees and butterflies that need to be restored!

Coral Restoration! Restore the coral through the power of bees and get some awesome rewards from Bumblemore!

Deep-sea Diving! Head down to the sea-floor to discover a whole host of underwater friends

Ocean Clean-up! Help Bumblemore clear the seabeds, and discover some forgotten areas in the process…

Butterfly Upgrades! New butterfly related machines so you can hoard to your hearts content!

More Friends! 11 new social bees, 5 new solitary bees, 10 new butterflies, 15 fish to

QoL Stuff! Quick store, trash slot, a tool that lets you gather honeycomb/frames without opening menus???

More Music! The wonderful SEA-sides by Mothense have been added <3

More decoration! Lots more decoration items, tiles, walls and more!

More achievements! 15 more achievements to ruin your 100% achievement score!

Even more freakin’ bugs because there’s just one developer!!! (me) :D

That’s just the high-level stuff, strap in for the changelog below as there’s a LOT to cover…

I can’t wait for you to all experience the new content and I hope you enjoy playing as much as I did making it <3

There is a SALE planned from 28th September where the game will be 45% off! I messed up the event start date and now I can't change it, but just for anyone who's waiting for a discount, it'll be live in a few days!

N.B.:

Same as 2.0, you do NOT need to make a new world to experience all the new content! (Unless you want to!)

The new areas and NPCs will be added to existing worlds automagically

~ Ell

Moon

The phase of the moon has been added, and is shown next to the night icon at night (top left)

Moon phase moves forward 1 phase with each in-game night (I like accuracy but I'm not that mean)

Added Tom's Pocketwatch, given by the new moon quest, which displays the time, weather forecast (if any), and moon phase

Tom's Pocketwatch counts as a key item so can also be got from the Lost+Found if you lose it

You will have better luck generally during a Full Moon

Lunar Bee now requires a Full Moon to appear Honeycore now only re-grows during a Full Moon (weird I wonder why)

You'll find other things that rely on a Full Moon too...

Fishing

Introducing The Captain, aka, Skipper's Dad, found on his pier to the south-east of Port APICO!

He'll teach you how to fish and finally chill out for once ya landlubber!

Added the Fly Workshop, bought from The Captain, this allows you to craft your own fly fishing lures

Added Fishing Rods, bought from The Captain - use with a lure to fish in deep water!

Added the Fishing Board, used to keep track of the fish you've discovered, and their bumbly variants

Birbs can now drop feathers when scared off!

Coral Reefs

Introducing Director Bumblemore, head of MPCO & ocean conservationist, found near the Tundra!

He'll arrive after you've unlocked the Forest and Swamp gates and teach you about coral!

Added various coral related items, sold by the Director

You'll now discover 3 different coral reefs scattered around the oceans, in various states of restoration

Gather fragments of coral and restore them in Coral Tanks

Use Coral Scaffolding along with nearby bees to help regrow your coral

Once you restore a coral reef new flora and flowers will grow, letting you attract coral butterflies and solitary bees

Restore each of the 3 coral reefs to get some very cool items from Bumblemore!

Ocean Depths

Speak to Director Bumblemore to learn about ocean diving and all the strange bugs down there...

Added the Diving Helmet which lets you dive to the ocean depths (can buy from Bumblemore after 1 reef is restored)

Added three different underwater areas to find and explore! Don't get lost...

Added Sludge, a strange run-off from the mainland collecting on the ocean floor (gross!)

Added the Filtration Hive, that allows you to use Filters instead of Frames to clean-up the mess

Added the Sludge Extractor, that allows you to clean Filters and gather items from the sludge

Cleaning up Sludge might reveal secrets that have been hidden a long time...

Bees

Added 11 new social bees, who make their homes across the reefs and the ocean floor

Added 5 new solitary bees, who can be found nesting in the reefs and deep underwater

Added the Hive Tool, a craftable tool that lets you harvest honeycomb + filled frames from beehives without having to open them (ikr!!!)

Apiaries now have a special visual when the frames inside are filled to save you looking (a throwback to the original concept art for APICO!)

Added the Degrumpifier, a machine that allows you to remove grumpiness from bees (bought from Bumblemore)

Bees buzzing around now match the color of the species in the beehive! (so many pretty colours!)

Beehotels + Habitats will show a bee visiting on the overworld alongside the notice bubble when a visitor is near (for vibes)

You can now use "R" to quick queen when a hive menu is hovered on PC

Repopulating a species entirely will spawn some natural beehives of that species in their preferred biome (if you've already repopulated a bunch of species just put a random bee in a rehabeelitator to retrigger all of them)

There's a couple of new colors of natural beehive that will spawn (you can also use Dye Station to get them - pink, lime, brown)

Butterflies

Added 10 new butterflies, who flit about the coral and the sea bed

This includes the competition butterfly, designed by Holli! (Congratulations again!)

Added the Butterfly Box, a mass butterfly release machine, sold by Sto (doesnt affect conservation)

Added the Lepidoterarium, a mass butterfly storage machine like the Beebank, sold by Sto

If there is no room for new flowers, butterflies in hotels will mutate existing flowers instead

Hovering a flower with a butterfly with a net now shows a preview of the butterfly species

Flowers

Added 8 new strange types of flowers, found out to sea as well as deep below

Variant flowers can now spread and mutate back into their original variants

If there’s no room for new flowers, butterfly hotels will mutate existing flowers instead

General

Added 15 new achievements to cover all the new areas of content!

Added 6 new amazing music tracks - the Sea-Sides! Moths gone and freakin done it again gang

3 of these tracks you'll hear as part of the normal day/night cycle, 3 you'll only hear underwater...

You can now use the quick-store button to the right of your hotbar to move inventory items into nearby crates (you can also press "Q" when not highlighting a menu to do the same thing, or "R3" on a gamepad). Quick-store will move all items in your inventory (not hotbar) into nearby crates as long as the crate has that item (and room)

When opening your inventory, you now have a separate trash slot and backpack slot, free of charge! (on gamepad, use triangle/Y while highlighting the backpack slot to open it)

Pressing "Delete" on MKB over an inventory slot will send that item to the trash slot for you

Added new ocean-themed decor: fishing crates, worn crates, water buoys, water lanterns, new pier tiles, striped wall, and new banners

Added new critters to the world, not just birds! Frogs, fish, snails, dragonflies - oh my!

Character Creation & the Dresser now have a Randomise button, get ready for some crazy combinations

Also added some new hat/hair options to pick from, including your own Skipper Hat!! (check the Dresser!)

Gates are now visible on the map alongside the boats + NPCs

On MKB you can now remap the R key (respawn + quick queen hotkey), as well as Y (butterfly book)

Item stack size has now been increased from 99 to 999 (ur welcome)

Alchemy Bench now shows a hint in the UI for number of recipes found vs total recipes to find (spoilers, it's 11)

Banners placed on fence posts now sit slightly higher to look "correct"

NPC hitboxes have been increased to make them easier to talk to / bonk

Added beehotel icons to items that can be used in beehotels to help hint at what can be used/saved

NPCs now have multiplyer buttons above their stock allowing you to quickly buy 1x, 5x, 10x, 20x, 50x and 99x of any stackable item

You can now shift-click buy items if you have inventory room (for quick buying singular items like frames) - works for gamepad too

The game will now store a backup save in "/backup" before saving (same root folder as your "/saves")

Balance

Basic, treated, and honeycomb frames have an extra use each - now 4, 6, and 3 respectively (this will only apply to newly created frames after updating to 3.0)

Achievement unlocks for the "3-tier" type achievements have been adjusted to compensate for the new bees/butts

Flowers and sawdust bricks will now give 80s of time per item in a Smoker (used to be 60s)

Multiplayer

Multiplayer has been changed so that when you join a host game you'll be able to pick from all your multiplayer characters. You can make up to 5 different multiplayer characters. (before only one multiplayer character existed per host and you couldn't pick it)

Revamped the UUID system to fix the issues some people were seeing with not being able to see friends

Fixed butterfly restoration status not being synced to the client

Fixed not being able to use the shrine or door in the dream as a client

NPC dialogue progress should now be saved for clients properly

Accessibility

The accessibility menu has been redesigned, with each option having a proper description

A new accessibility option has been added to help distinguise between similar bee items (“Bee Labels”). This will add the first 3 letters of the species name to any slot a bee is in.

A new accessibility option has been added to allow you to modify bee lifespan/productivity values GLOBALLY. This allows you to make all bees live longer/slower or work faster/slower depending on your preference. Remember that if you make bees lifespans extremely short they might not produce anything! (Both these options will be inherited from the host when playing in multiplayer)

Gamepad

Made sure PS5/Dualsense controllers can be used with a PC

Made sure PS4 controllers can be used with a PC

Fixed "SELECT" button not working as a menu button on PS3 controllers

Fixed "VIEW" button not working as a menu button on Xbox One controllers

Fixed using up on the DPAD to open the quest book also moving up 1 chapter (finally)

Fixes