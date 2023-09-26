Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the new update!

Hey, Settlers!
The Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner - it’s this Friday, on September 29th! To celebrate together we want to invite you to Havendock’s Moon Island, which just appeared on the main branch!
Let’s get ready to party - here’s what’s new:
🔨 Two brand new recipes - craft lanterns in refineries and prepare mooncakes in cookhouses
🏮 Special questline - release lanterns to unlock rewards from the Moon Bunny
🥮 Mooncake Forge - every 10 mooncakes give you enchanted equipment
🌜 New powerful trait - Moonglow, which makes your settlers’ lives much easier as you level it up
👯 Very magical Moon Bunny costume with special perks for the lucky settler wearing it
🔥 Cozy Moon Pit where you can craft mooncake earrings or just warm up while you watch the night sky
🕺 Fancy feast for your settlers - no one should celebrate alone!
🐇 Bunny settler who comes with great benefits for your whole settlement
Just getting warm by the Moonpit 🤗 ...Wait, who's that back there?
They don't know I had to pay 20 Moon Dust for another party 😩
Mission to blend in failed successfully
Get cozy and enjoy the festival 🧡
— Alex, Community Developer from Different Tales 🦆
