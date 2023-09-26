 Skip to content

Havendock update for 26 September 2023

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the new update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Settlers!

The Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner - it’s this Friday, on September 29th! To celebrate together we want to invite you to Havendock’s Moon Island, which just appeared on the main branch!

Let’s get ready to party - here’s what’s new:

🔨 Two brand new recipes - craft lanterns in refineries and prepare mooncakes in cookhouses

🏮 Special questline - release lanterns to unlock rewards from the Moon Bunny

🥮 Mooncake Forge - every 10 mooncakes give you enchanted equipment

🌜 New powerful trait - Moonglow, which makes your settlers’ lives much easier as you level it up

👯 Very magical Moon Bunny costume with special perks for the lucky settler wearing it

🔥 Cozy Moon Pit where you can craft mooncake earrings or just warm up while you watch the night sky

🕺 Fancy feast for your settlers - no one should celebrate alone!

🐇 Bunny settler who comes with great benefits for your whole settlement


Just getting warm by the Moonpit 🤗 ...Wait, who's that back there?


They don't know I had to pay 20 Moon Dust for another party 😩


Mission to blend in failed successfully

Get cozy and enjoy the festival 🧡

— Alex, Community Developer from Different Tales 🦆

