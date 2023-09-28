Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 09/27/2023 22:00 – 09/28/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 07:00 – 09/28/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・【Update file ver.0170】

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".



[PDT] 09/27/2023 / [CEST] 09/28/2023 Updated content is listed below.





■【Update file ver.0170】





■"Autumn Festival" Notice



Starting from [PDT] 09/28/2023 / [CEST] 09/28/2023, "Autumn Festival" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/25/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/26/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

※For details, check here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3747614174406460432





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup "Hi-Nu Gundam"



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.

■Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/04/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/05/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★★★ Hi-Nu Gundam LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.

■Mobile Suit Features

・General Unit with cost of 700.

・Developed at the Anaheim Electronics Von Braun facility for use by Newtypes.

・It is also another one of the units piloted by Captain Amuro Ray during the Second Neo Zeon War.

・Its basic performance is simple and of a high standard, and it is equipped with "Fin Funnels",

a psycommu weapon on its back.In addition to remote attacks,

the "Fin Funnels [Defend]" function deploys a protective barrier around the MS for a certain period of time,

and the "Fin Funnels [Support]" allows the funnel to follow a friendly unit for extended attacks.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/07/230727_pAmBBB8sk3hjd7AWd0KRcu24.mp4

Sub-weapon "Fin Funnels [Support]"

・Lock on to a friendly unit, then release the attack button to temporarily deploy weapons near that unit.

These offer support fire at regular intervals, pairing with attacks that inflict damage.

(other than tackles, counters, or psycommu weapons)

User can release the funnel by reloading a weapon.

・Note that if the target unit is already being targeted by another unit's psycommu weapon,

these support weapons cannot be deployed.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/07/230727_newwp_fpbNu02kAwplg8b66awenTF.mp4

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Damage of Funnels will be counted to the unit who used "Fin Funnels [Support]".

Also, Funnels is Hi-Nu Gundam's weapon and damage will only be confirmed by Hi-Nu Gundam's pilot.



Skill "Psycho-Frame Resonance LV2"

・Activates at 50% HP or less:

・boosting mobility,

・reducing HP damage from range,

・shortening Psycommu weapon's lock-on time,

・nullifying Psycommu equipment jamming effect,

・nullifying all reactions except for stagger due to cumulative damage, but ONLY at the point of skill activation.

■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/04/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/05/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Federation D02

■Accessory

Helmet: Federation D02

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

■Others

■Main weapon

・★★★ Hi-Nu G NH Bazzoka LV1 (Main weapon only for Hi-Nu Gundam)



Weapon skill "Special range attack"

・Use "special firearm" while equipped "Hi-Nu G NH Bazooka can fire to the direction of reticle

and take a back step evasion movement.

Also, ammo will be fully reloaded after this action.

・Cannot be activated more than once every sortie.

※Please note that this is not Hi-Nu Gundam's default main weapon and pilots have to gain it from other way.

■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].

■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/04/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/05/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★★ Hi-Nu Gundam LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■Battle Simulator

◎Battle Simulator missions is now updated.

⇒ You can now try the new MS Hi-Nu Gundam in TRIAL "Butterfly Dream"

and fight the new BOSS "Elmeth" in mission "Ghost of Solomon".



■ TRIAL "Butterfly Dream"



■ SURVIVAL "Demon of the desert"



■ BOSS "Ghost of Solomon"





◎Achievement rewards for Battle Simulator is now updated.

⇒ New achievement rewards can be earned by finishing the updated missions.

■Achievement rewards

・TRIAL "Butterfly Dream"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Strengthened Frame LV5

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

・SURVIVAL "Demon of the Desert"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Enhanced Melee Program LV4

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

・BOSS "Ghost of Solomon"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Enhanced Firing Program LV4

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

※Pilots who already have those materials will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.





■Unit adjustment

◎Various Parameter Adjustments are implemented.

※For details, check here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3747614426195699206



■Game title menu

◎We have changed a new key visual.

⇒ Not only the key visual, we have also adjusted the UI.



◎We have new opening movie too!

⇒ Opening movie is now replaying after AFK in the title menu a while.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/07/230727_5th_opmovie_001_01.mp4





■Matching

◎Now only the exact same cost MS can be matched in a rating match.

⇒ Pilots may have used MS -50 cost for the rating match in the past,

but this has been changed and pilots now have to choose the exact cost for the rating.

-50 cost was allowed in the past.

But now we have a much higher variety of MS, plus easier to get MS in each cost range,

we decide to set the cost limit to "0", only the same cost MS will be in a battle.





■Option menu

◎"BGM customizing function" have been added.

⇒ Battle BGM was played randomly in the past,

but now you can choose whatever you like with the "BGM customizing function" to set it to your favorite one.

■How to set the BGM

①Select "BGM customizing" from H.A.R.O. -> option

②Press "Q/E" to choose maximum 3 favorite BGM.



③Press "Left shift" in matching room can change the BGM which you had set in step ②.

※You can listen the BGM you want by pressing "V" in the option menu.





■Battle related

◎With the addition of the Hi-Nu Gundam's sub-weapon, "Fin Funnels [Support]",

an icon will now be displayed on all MS to confirm whether or not they are affected by the "Psycommu jamming" effect,

which disables the use of Psycommu weapons for a certain period of time.

⇒ Since the "Fin Funnels [Support]" is a psycommu weapon that can be deployed against all MS,

it is now possible to check whether the "psycommu jamming" effect is occurring in all MS.



■Others

◎You can now hold Up/Down or W/S to quickly check the list rather than pressing the buttons

every single time.





■List of Premium Login Bonuses for October 2023



◎[PDT] 09/30/2023 13:00 – 10/10/2023 12:59

[CEST] 09/30/2023 22:00 – 10/10/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★★ Delta Plus LV1

Custom：★★★ Psycho-Frame LV1

Other: Modification kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the beginning of the month＞, Token

◎[PDT] 10/10/2023 13:00 – 10/20/2023 12:59

[CEST] 10/10/2023 22:00 – 10/20/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★ Jesta LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜The middle of the month＞, Token

◎[PDT] 10/20/2023 13:00 – 10/31/2023 12:59

[CEST] 10/20/2023 22:00 – 10/31/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★ Schuzrum Galluss LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the end of the month＞, Token





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★★ Stark Jegan LV1–2 added

・★★ Jegan [ECOAS Type] LV1–2 added

・★★ Hazel II LV1–2 added

・★★ Pale Rider DII LV1–2 added



■Main weapon

・★★★ Jegan D Type Bazooka LV1–2 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 09/28/2023 – 09/29/2022.

■Mark

・★★ Amuro Ray B (White) added

・★★ Amuro Ray B (Red) added

・★★ Amuro Ray C added



■Pattern

・★★★ Inkspot camouflage HG added







■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★ GM Quel LV3 added







■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from the "game modes available at the next update"

that was displayed before the update.



■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

09/28/2023 12:00 – 09/29/2023 11:59

09/29/2023 12:00 – 09/30/2023 11:59

09/30/2023 12:00 – 10/01/2023 11:59

[CEST]

09/28/2023 21:00 – 09/29/2023 20:59

09/29/2023 21:00 – 09/30/2023 20:59

09/30/2023 21:00 – 10/01/2023 20:59



◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Fixes

◎Units

・In the "Unicorn Gundam," although the skill "Awaken Ability Boost" nullifies "Psycommu Jamming" effect,

no explanation was provided for this ability, so the description has been corrected.

・In "MSN-04FF Sazabi", the behavior of the skill "Resist Move" other than its effect was different from

that of the skill "Emergency Evasion" and we have unified the effect to match that.

・The mono eye of "Sisquiede" was turned off when the skill "Offense Mode: Phase 2 Ability Boost" was activated

while the head was damaged.

◎Weapons

・Fixed a case in which unnecessary lock-on markers were displayed when certain operations were performed

on weapons that can use ASL (automatic sight lock) and weapons that can lock on to the target.

◎Network

・Game might crush due to some unexpected error while selecting the mode of Rating match/Quick match

and now is fixed.

・In the language setting "English", the name of the sub-weapon "RD Custom C Bazooka [Shrapnel]"

of the "Modified Rick Dijeh" which was not appropriate.

◎Others

・In the language setting "English", the icon for Monthly MS displayed in "H.A.R.O. > Database > Item Data > MS"

was listed as "Special MS", which was corrected to "Monthly MS".

・Button display in the game terms window was incorrect if first time start GBO2

with language setting to "Simplified Chinese" and now is fixed.

・Pilots' name might be misdisplayed as the same name in the room and now is fixed.





The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our Twitter in the future.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".