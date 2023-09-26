 Skip to content

Ugly update for 26 September 2023

Patch v1.0.4 - The final patch (we hope!)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, after seeing many youtubers and reviews, reading through your messages and listening to our non-gamer family members, we hit the end of the road. This is the last Steam patch for Ugly!
Unless something major appears, of course, in which case we will still care for you.
We don't expect it to happen anyway fingers-crossed.

For the record:

  • Added UI support for Sony and Nintendo controllers.
  • Fixed a couple level design softlocks in Part 2.
  • Fixed a hole in a wall in the tutorial. (Thank you speedrun community :D )
  • Added a bit more of that X substance called love and care.

