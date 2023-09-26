Dwarves Mining Idle Early Access Release 0.1.00!

Release is finally here! Thank you all for waiting patiently and for those who wishlisted for this moment. Please note this is in Early Access and features, mechanics and certain aspects of the game aren't fully implemented just yet. While we love adding new content, our approach to game developing is different than most games and their developers. We want to fix bugs before adding an abundant of content. That way we know everything is working as intended before moving on to our next release versions.

If you need help browsing around our forum, please take a look at our Welcome thread to get you started. This will give you all the information you need like; Roadmap, Discord, Suggestions and Bug Reporting.

What are you waiting for? Get those Dwarves to work!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2220570/Dwarves_Mining_Idle/