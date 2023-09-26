 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cut Master Spades update for 26 September 2023

General Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12286204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed ranked points calculation.
  2. Fixed known network connection issues.
  3. Offline mode known issues resolved.
  4. Loading screen known issue resolved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2119641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2119642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link