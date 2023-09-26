College Kings 2 Episode 2: The Pool Party - Reworked Out Now

Hello Everyone,
The wait is over - College Kings 2 - Episode 2 'The Pool Party' Reworked is here!
Tensions on the campus are high, the college is clamping down on the frats, and a mysterious social media page has students paranoid and on edge. Join the Social Planning Committee and work to bring the campus back together. Your first job? Organize the ultimate blow-out Pool Party! We’re going to need inflatables, beach balls and bikinis.
In this episode:
- Tons of additional new content
- A completely fresh, branching storyline where every choice matters
- 11 new sex scenes + 17 reprised sex scenes from before
- Over 3,500 new gorgeous high-quality renders
