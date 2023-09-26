Verstappen Pro Challenge (Circuit Suzuka) - Play Now!

[previewyoutube=suw6i4OBRjU;full]
Take your place on the starting grid for the next Pro Challenge in F1® World! From September 26, F1® 23 challenges you to beat Max Verstappen’s lightning lap time at Suzuka Circuit.
From September 26th to October 2nd, Travel to Japan and cross the line before Red Bull’s record-breaking driver and unlock new F1® World rewards, including Verstappen's Japanese Grand Prix helmet.
In-game Menu:
F1 World > Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge
Read more on what to expect later in September: https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/f1/f1-23/calendar
Play Now!
