Verstappen Pro Challenge (Circuit Suzuka) - Play Now!

26 September 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Take your place on the starting grid for the next Pro Challenge in F1® World! From September 26, F1® 23 challenges you to beat Max Verstappen’s lightning lap time at Suzuka Circuit.

From September 26th to October 2nd, Travel to Japan and cross the line before Red Bull’s record-breaking driver and unlock new F1® World rewards, including Verstappen's Japanese Grand Prix helmet.

In-game Menu:

F1 World > Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge

Read more on what to expect later in September: https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/f1/f1-23/calendar

