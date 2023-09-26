Early Access 0.9.21 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 12286116 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes based on "cookies for everyone!" and "dinksmallwood1985" bug reports!

Fixed a bug that prevented the Banish button to be interacted with before rerolling first.

Changed the damage priority of critical hits to trigger before checking if a target is under Cold effect. It should be critting correctly now.

Zeus perk and other perk elements are now causing the correct effect. (Some were mixed up)

Icy Boy's snowball attack is now dealing the correct amount of damage. There was a bug that made it hit the same enemy multiple times.

If you are experiencing any other issues, please let me know!

Thank you all!