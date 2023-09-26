 Skip to content

Kitty Survivors: Rogues of Catmere update for 26 September 2023

Early Access 0.9.21 HOTFIX

26 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes based on "cookies for everyone!" and "dinksmallwood1985" bug reports!

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Banish button to be interacted with before rerolling first.
  • Changed the damage priority of critical hits to trigger before checking if a target is under Cold effect. It should be critting correctly now.
  • Zeus perk and other perk elements are now causing the correct effect. (Some were mixed up)
  • Icy Boy's snowball attack is now dealing the correct amount of damage. There was a bug that made it hit the same enemy multiple times.

If you are experiencing any other issues, please let me know!

Thank you all!

