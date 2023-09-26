Early Access 0.9.21 HOTFIX

Bug fixes based on "cookies for everyone!" and "dinksmallwood1985" bug reports!
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Banish button to be interacted with before rerolling first.
- Changed the damage priority of critical hits to trigger before checking if a target is under Cold effect. It should be critting correctly now.
- Zeus perk and other perk elements are now causing the correct effect. (Some were mixed up)
- Icy Boy's snowball attack is now dealing the correct amount of damage. There was a bug that made it hit the same enemy multiple times.
If you are experiencing any other issues, please let me know!
Thank you all!
