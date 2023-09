Hey there,

with this update I introduce Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy in a whole new perspective.

I decide to go away from the Top-Down, Overcooked-like look and give it an Third-Person perspective to get an better feel and mood for the game.

Additional there are some new recipes and the Village Scenario is there.

With this update now I start the polishing phase for the Steam Next Fest Demo.

I wish you many fun while testing Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy