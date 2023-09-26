Update 1.0.41

Major Changes:
- Extended the maximum rest duration to 24 hours (was 12)
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected the unsual time progression issue in the game, resting over midnight no longer keeps you in the previous day
- Resolved the problem where certain merchants continually displayed "Restocking" instead of showing the actual remaining duration
- Corrected the display of play session's hours number on the save slot
- Fixed crash from auto-assign new recruit officer into your ship while having similar role officer was already on board
- Fixed the FloatingTextManager crash error that occurred when reloading the game repeatedly
Changed files in this update