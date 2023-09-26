 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 26 September 2023

Update 1.0.41

Share · View all patches · Build 12285915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes:

  • Extended the maximum rest duration to 24 hours (was 12)

Bug Fixes:

  • Corrected the unsual time progression issue in the game, resting over midnight no longer keeps you in the previous day
  • Resolved the problem where certain merchants continually displayed "Restocking" instead of showing the actual remaining duration
  • Corrected the display of play session's hours number on the save slot
  • Fixed crash from auto-assign new recruit officer into your ship while having similar role officer was already on board
  • Fixed the FloatingTextManager crash error that occurred when reloading the game repeatedly

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1597311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link