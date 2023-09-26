 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dirty Wars: September 11 update for 26 September 2023

Update Sept 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12285903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correction Shader collectible "La Moneda"
    -Bug correction "Tankette detector" in final checkpoint Level 2
  • Alert activation when the evidence of decoding at level 3a is not correctly eliminated.
    -Correction of NPC animations and inertia at level 4a.
    -Added Checkpoint in 5b when starting a conversation with a false liaison.
    -Correction of instructions in Menu Pause level 7
    -Repositioned triggers to take photographs at level 7 and reset final checkpoint.
    -Time stop when examining objects at touch point levels.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1743471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link