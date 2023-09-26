- Correction Shader collectible "La Moneda"
-Bug correction "Tankette detector" in final checkpoint Level 2
- Alert activation when the evidence of decoding at level 3a is not correctly eliminated.
-Correction of NPC animations and inertia at level 4a.
-Added Checkpoint in 5b when starting a conversation with a false liaison.
-Correction of instructions in Menu Pause level 7
-Repositioned triggers to take photographs at level 7 and reset final checkpoint.
-Time stop when examining objects at touch point levels.
Dirty Wars: September 11 update for 26 September 2023
Update Sept 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1743471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update