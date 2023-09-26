 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draconia update for 26 September 2023

Patch 0.3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12285751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Kasai as new playable characters
Added: 3 Kasai emotes
Added: Support to load/create different player action UI based on their character type
Updated: to Unreal Engine 5.3
Updated: New azulite cave is now slightly brighter
Updated: Notification, server list, waypoint & interaction UI
Updated: Aphtaria's Hope waypoint is now unlocked by default
Updated: Totem compass marker
Updated: Player carrying (test update for improved attachment location)
Updated: How client queries the number of owned (clan) constructions to avoid construction blocks/errors
Fixed: Interactions not working after transferring carried item into inventory
Fixed: Ipomo plant blocking players
Fixed: Some volcanic rock texture issues
Fixed: Some floating and clipping level art

If you want to see more frequent news on upcoming game updates make sure to join us on Discord!
Want to report a bug or want to know what other things we have on our to-do list visit our Trello Board!

Changed files in this update

Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
  • Loading history…
Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link