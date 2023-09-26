Patch 0.3.3.1

Added: Kasai as new playable characters
Added: 3 Kasai emotes
Added: Support to load/create different player action UI based on their character type
Updated: to Unreal Engine 5.3
Updated: New azulite cave is now slightly brighter
Updated: Notification, server list, waypoint & interaction UI
Updated: Aphtaria's Hope waypoint is now unlocked by default
Updated: Totem compass marker
Updated: Player carrying (test update for improved attachment location)
Updated: How client queries the number of owned (clan) constructions to avoid construction blocks/errors
Fixed: Interactions not working after transferring carried item into inventory
Fixed: Ipomo plant blocking players
Fixed: Some volcanic rock texture issues
Fixed: Some floating and clipping level art
