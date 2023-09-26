- Add a new FPS Limit option of 240 to settings screen
- Fixed a rare bug where the Minion Instability relics could be offered twice. This was caused by the relic being a reward for both progression level 4 & 5. As such level 4 now instead grants the Spawning Ritual Relic
- Empty Heart relic: changed -50 damage taken to -20% damage taken. I missed this relic when adjusting how damage reduction should work in a previous patch.
Chess Survivors update for 26 September 2023
1.1 Hotfix Patch #4
