Chess Survivors update for 26 September 2023

1.1 Hotfix Patch #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add a new FPS Limit option of 240 to settings screen
  • Fixed a rare bug where the Minion Instability relics could be offered twice. This was caused by the relic being a reward for both progression level 4 & 5. As such level 4 now instead grants the Spawning Ritual Relic
  • Empty Heart relic: changed -50 damage taken to -20% damage taken. I missed this relic when adjusting how damage reduction should work in a previous patch.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
