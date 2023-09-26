Taste of the Sea

Ocean Life

Life is thriving in the shallow waters at present, potentially making them a viable food source.

One can gather a wide array of resources in the shallows of the ocean.

Bridges

After recognizing the challenges of crossing the river, humans devised a solution to facilitate transportation by constructing bridges.

Also for some inexplicable reason, there appears to be a noticeable alteration in the appearance of the lakes, potentially attributable to the phenomenon of climate change?

Pottery Wheel

The crafting steps for pottery have been changed and a pottery wheel is now required.

You have the ability to create a versatile Fruit Bowl that can accommodate a variety of items, including meat.

Shoes

After recognizing the need for foot protection, humans have honed their skills in crafting shoes, resulting in not only functional footwear but also enhancing the overall aesthetics of outfits.

Anvil

Some humans have grown weary of the arduous task of searching for stones to shape into anvils, therefore they have acquired the knowledge to manufacture them through casting processes. This particular technique is exclusively acquired during the era of Iron Age 4.

New Foods

Humans have acquired the skill of preparing the recently discovered marine species, and as a result, we now have a few novel culinary options available for experimentation.

Pearls

Pearls are cherished among tribes for their association with affluence and success, making them desirable treasures. These exquisite accessories can be collected and artfully embellished on hats or fashioned into stunning jewelry.

Desert Fang

This untamed creature can be detected concealed within the sandy dunes of the desert. Speculation suggests that if it bites its prey, survival seems unlikely.