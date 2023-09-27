 Skip to content

Voidigo update for 27 September 2023

Voidigo v1.1.0 - The Elemental Update

NEW

  • Essence Finder! You can now enable the linked Essence Finder near an Essence Rock. When active, items with a locked essence significantly increase their likelihood to spawn during a run.
  • Tornado - A new elemental reaction between Wind and Water!
  • Magnet Mines - A new elemental reaction between Gunpowder and Electricity!
  • Hail - A new elemental reaction between Gunpowder and Ice!
  • Blizzard - A new elemental reaction between Wind and Ice!
  • Intense Splash - A new elemental reaction between Ice and Fire!
  • Rapid Gust - A new elemental reaction between Water and Fire!
  • All elemental reactions now have achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Wet Pepper
  • Charred Pepper
  • Inflated Pepper
  • Water Button
  • Gunpowder Button
  • Wind Button
  • Breezy Icon
  • Smoky Icon
  • Soot Sole
  • Bullet Magnifier
  • Beacon Solar System
  • Beacon Magnet
  • Bullet Death
  • Blast Boost
  • Ohm Overdrive
  • Toxin Turbo
  • Emberpowerment
  • Snow Surge
  • Weapon Deposit Refund
  • PainPay

BALANCING

  • Solar Challenge - Player is now able to dodge high enough to stomp.
  • Gunpowder Explosion - Does a bit less damage.
  • Heat Vortex - Slightly lower firerate and shorter max range.

FIXES

  • Corrupted Upgrade Bundle - Fixed a bug that could cause an upgrade to cost -4 shards.
  • Voidling Wall Crystals - Fixed a rare bug where the voidlings would spawn in the next area if triggered right as the player was leaving.
  • Fixed a very rare crash when a bullet was blocked.
  • Fixed a bug causing dead and still tumbling enemies to be revived upon exiting and reentering an area.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Unstable Beacons - Fixed already activated beacons still trying to shoot lasers after powerup was traded away.
  • Jimbot - Fixed position when going to and from Shortcut Area.
NPC FIXES
  • Corrupted Puppeteer - Fixed a rare crash when the slamming hand lost its target.
UI FIXES
  • Shard Cost - Now looks better when camera is zoomed out.
  • Coop Menu - Fixed a bug not allowing the players to change starter weapon until more than one character was unlocked.

