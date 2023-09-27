Voidigo v1.1.0 - The Elemental Update

---**
NEW
- Essence Finder! You can now enable the linked Essence Finder near an Essence Rock. When active, items with a locked essence significantly increase their likelihood to spawn during a run.
- Tornado - A new elemental reaction between Wind and Water!
- Magnet Mines - A new elemental reaction between Gunpowder and Electricity!
- Hail - A new elemental reaction between Gunpowder and Ice!
- Blizzard - A new elemental reaction between Wind and Ice!
- Intense Splash - A new elemental reaction between Ice and Fire!
- Rapid Gust - A new elemental reaction between Water and Fire!
- All elemental reactions now have achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
- Wet Pepper
- Charred Pepper
- Inflated Pepper
- Water Button
- Gunpowder Button
- Wind Button
- Breezy Icon
- Smoky Icon
- Soot Sole
- Bullet Magnifier
- Beacon Solar System
- Beacon Magnet
- Bullet Death
- Blast Boost
- Ohm Overdrive
- Toxin Turbo
- Emberpowerment
- Snow Surge
- Weapon Deposit Refund
- PainPay
BALANCING
- Solar Challenge - Player is now able to dodge high enough to stomp.
- Gunpowder Explosion - Does a bit less damage.
- Heat Vortex - Slightly lower firerate and shorter max range.
FIXES
- Corrupted Upgrade Bundle - Fixed a bug that could cause an upgrade to cost -4 shards.
- Voidling Wall Crystals - Fixed a rare bug where the voidlings would spawn in the next area if triggered right as the player was leaving.
- Fixed a very rare crash when a bullet was blocked.
- Fixed a bug causing dead and still tumbling enemies to be revived upon exiting and reentering an area.
POWERUP FIXES
- Unstable Beacons - Fixed already activated beacons still trying to shoot lasers after powerup was traded away.
- Jimbot - Fixed position when going to and from Shortcut Area.
NPC FIXES
- Corrupted Puppeteer - Fixed a rare crash when the slamming hand lost its target.
UI FIXES
- Shard Cost - Now looks better when camera is zoomed out.
- Coop Menu - Fixed a bug not allowing the players to change starter weapon until more than one character was unlocked.
