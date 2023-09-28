 Skip to content

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty update for 28 September 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update Details Ver1.201

Ver1.201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Major Bug Fixes
・Fixed a bug preventing 4★+ melee weapons within the storehouse from being assigned additional Martial Arts techniques.
Note: After the update has been applied, the game will make another attempt at randomly assigning Martial Arts techniques to any melee weapons with unoccupied Martial Arts slots.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1448441 Depot 1448441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1448442 Depot 1448442
  • Loading history…
