UPDATE V1.3 - THE SMITER AND THE PROTECTOR

It's been a while since we've had a major update in Cubelander - so we're happy to bring you version 1.3, our latest update!

NEW QUESTS

You can now do more than just complete levels in Cubelander! We've added massive rewards for levelling up, and beating levels on HARDER difficulties through our quest system!

THE SMITER AND THE PROTECTOR

We've added 2 new defenders, the Empyrean and the Restorer

The EMPYREAN is a very tough and fast defender that fires blasts of light at enemies, burning them for magic damage over time. When injured, the defender fights on with a shield, able to stall enemies for a long time

The RESTORER is a tanky defender that creates an aura of restoration around it, when fighting. Defenders nearby become tankier and heal!

These 2 new defenders will help you out in situations, where you're in a pinch and need to decimate crowds or you want to keep your walls alive!

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

We've done many behind the scenes changes, such as a new World 1 soundtrack, more intense bossfights, damage numbers for when units are damaged, and countless small improvements and bugfixes behind the scenes, so that your Cubelander experience is way more enjoyable!

Thanks for playing Cubelander!

Hyperreal Games

Full Changelogs (LONG)

New Additions ->

Added 2 new defenders, the Empyrean and the Restorer!

The Empyrean fires holy blasts that burn enemies alive, and when damaged, shields itself and rapidly regenerates

The Restorer provides a defensive aura when fighting, healing and increasing the armor and magic armor of nearby defenders

Added quest system -> Unlock the 2 new defenders by reaching Level 25 and 50 respectively

Small Changes ->

Increased XP requirement to level up on earlier levels, reduced XP requirement on Levels 90+

Reduced XP gain from Endless Mode

Changed the waves of Endless Mode. Slightly adjusted the stat scaling of enemies in Endless Mode

Defenders no longer do 33% bonus damage on Prestige Mode

Single target towers no longer do 33% bonus damage on Prestige mode (This included laser towers)

Cores will now regenerate on all difficulty levels

Gave the burn debuff icon a new look

New world 1 battle theme!

New sound effects for some towers! (We'll add the rest over the coming updates)

When blizzards are active, added new freeze overlay!

Added music and sound effect sliders as separate, rather than just only master volume

Added a final wave text

Added some damage numbers to indicate when units are taking damage

Bugfixes ->

Cores Lv1 should now properly not generate money (previously applied to only some levels, bug now totally fixed)

It should no longer be possible to have negative XP

It should no longer be possible to generate money on any last stand level

Defender cooldowns in 2-7 are now properly prolonged

The new update panel should now properly show for new players migrating to the new version

Made a spelling correction to the radar's description

Towers ->

Frostfire Laser ->

DPS nerfed from 90/185/300/405 to 60/160/285/375

Range nerfed from 50/60/70/80 to 40/45/50/55

Slow reduced from 99% to 50/68/84/99%

Slow duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

Developer's notes: During playtesting, we've seen that Frostfire Laser has been ridiculously overpowered in Invictus Mode, even despite believing it to be underpowered previously. Even then, we've clearly overtuned the tower overtime by making it too versatile. Nerfing accordingly.

Sludge Cannon ->

Fire rate increased from 0.18/0.19/0.20/0.21 to 0.21 flat

Developer's notes: Sludge cannon's been a tad bit on the weak side lately, so this buff will ensure it has more up-time!

Gauss Accelerator ->

Max damage radius increased from 7.5 to 13

Damage p/shot increased from 8-16/11-27/15-42/23-55 to 9-18/13-32/19-48/27-60

Developer's notes: Gauss Accelerator has been very hard to use on some maps, being outclassed by many other towers. Making the tower more forgiving should incentivize less experienced players to use it more!

Toxic Sentry ->

Damage p/shot increased from 12/19/26/40 to 24/33/46/68 (Remember that Lv4 Toxic Sentry fires 2 shots at once)

Developer's notes: Similarly, Toxic Sentry's DPS takes way too long to kick in, especially against enemies that are fast and are hard to stall. We'll see if this buff helps alleviate these issues

Cube Beamer ->

Slow removed from laser

Energy cost reduced from 1/2/3/4 to 1/1/2/2

Developer's notes: Now that defenders are the main way of stalling enemies, we want to make slows and disables more exclusive. We're going to compensation buff the beamer to ensure this is not a nerf

EMP Field ->

Now starts fully charged

Developer's notes: Quality of life change

Cubic Tesla ->

Now starts fully charged

Disorientation time changed from 2/2.3/2.6/3 seconds to 2.5/2.6/2.8/3.0

Charge time adjusted from 18/15/12/8 seconds to 20/16/12/8 seconds

Developer's notes: Same with EMP Field, although we would like to see more usage of the earlier levels of cubic tesla, so we're going to give the player a larger reward if they manage to stun enemies with it

Corrosive Shot ->

Corrosion debuff time increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Damage p/shot increased from 23/45/62/89 to 28/50/68/93

Developer's notes: Corrosive shot has still been ridiculously ineffective and weak beyond dealing with Ravagers, and even then we're not seeing it have enough usage amongst playtesters. Buffing it so that it can be used in more situations

Hot Shot ->

Damage p/shot increased from 25/32/40/49 to 27/34/42/51

Developer's notes: We don't want to overbuff the Hot Shot by making it essential in all levels, but at the same time, it is in need of a little help currently.

Frozen Shot ->

Damage p/shot increased from 82/140/183/271 to 87/145/188/276

Fire rate reduced from 0.3 to 0.25

Freeze time increased from 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.5 to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.6 seconds

Bugfix: Level 4 can now receive radar buffs

Developer's notes: Frozen shot is still a bit on the weaker side, especially after it's lost 0.5 seconds off it's freeze. We're going to partially revert the nerf and see how it goes.

Symmetria Sword -> REWORKED

Explosion radius increased from 0 to 5

Energy cost increased from 3 to 4

Range decreased from 55 to 37

Price increased from $275/525/950/1775 to $275/600/1125/1950

Smite duration reduced from 5/6/7/8 seconds to 5 seconds flat

Defender damage amp reduced from 75/150/225/350% to 60/120/200/300%

Slow duration decreased from 4 to 0.5 seconds

Fire rate adjusted from 0.7/0.85/1.1/1.5 to 0.9 flat

DOT removed

(BUGFIX): No longer inflicts poison

Developer's notes: Symmetria Sword has struggled to see use in defender strategies, and we feel like reworking the tower to give it more area-of-effect will see the tower in a healthier spot

Missile Base ->

Damage adjusted from 68/86/115/156 to 63/84/134/275

Range increased from 50/53/56/60 to 55/60/65/70

Level 3 and 4 now fire only one missile at once

Fire rate adjusted from 0.5 flat to 0.5/0.6/0.7/0.8

Projectile Speed adjusted from 30/50/75/100 to 55 flat

Developer's notes: These changes are to make the tower more satisfying to use, rather than a pure nerf or buff

Cube Reactor ->

Damage increased from 6/11/16/21 to 7/12/17/22

Will now generate energy in bursts of 25 (To avoid FX cluttering). Energy generated will be stored until you hit 25 energy generated, then released.

Energy generation p/hit adjusted from 1 p/3 enemies -> 1 per 5/4/3/2 enemies

Developer's notes: These changes are also to make the tower more satisfying to use, and a few small buffs should hopefully put it in a better spot.

Cube Launcher ->

Damage increased from 12/19/30/46 to 12/24/48/72

Level 3 and 4 launchers now fire only one cube at once

Fire Rate increased from 1.4/1.65/0.6/0.8 to 1.4/1.65/2/2.5

Developer's notes: We found that the Cube Launcher's multi-shot was causing significant performance issues on lower-end computers, so this change will help remedy this. It should not be a net buff or nerf.

Vaporiser ->

Ramp up time increased from 3 to 4 seconds

DPS increased from 650/1150/2050/3150 to 700/1200/2100/3200

Developer's notes: With the new defending system, Vaporiser's charge up has been easier to trigger. We're increasing its ramp up time to ensure that the difficulty to fully charge is the same as before.

Symmetria Crystal ->

Damage increased from 22/47/89/121 to 32/57/99/131

Developer's notes: Symmetria Crystal has been struggling and is often being wasted on weaker enemies. This damage buff should hopefully allow it to better filter out weaker enemies so that they are not hit twice, and waste shots from the tower's already slow fire rate.

(These eco towers were overall balanced to give larger bursts of money, rather than a continuous drip of money. We found this setup to be more satisfying to play)

Cookie Oven ->

Money generation delay now set at 6/6/12/12 seconds

Money generation increased from 4/8/14/20 to 20/28/75/125

Energy Pylon ->

Energy generation delay now set at 3 seconds on all levels

Energy generation increased from 4/8/12/16 to 10/15/20/25

Cube Corp ->

Resource generation delay now capped at 8 seconds at all levels

Resource generation p/tower increased from 1/2/4/6 to 10/20/30/50

Radar -> REWORKED

No longer heals defenders in radius

Now provides the following buffs at all levels:

Provides 2/4/6/8 stacks of 'Overclock' buff to all nearby towers. Cannot stack overclock buffs

Each stack of overclock grants:

5% bonus range to all towers

10% bonus attack speed to all projectile-firing towers

10% bonus DPS to laser towers

10% bonus damage p/shot to Purifier

2% faster reload to all AOE towers

10% more resource generation to all resource generating towers

Developer's notes: These changes aim to push radar out of the role of the Symmetria Crystal and Restorer and help it better fulfill its niche of a tower augumenting tower.

**Defenders ->

Titania ->**

Health increased from 35 to 45

Armor decreased from 15 to 10

Developer's notes: Titania is a bit too weak against magic damage, and is often not worth the cost and slot. This should hopefully increase its versatility, without making it too strong.

Infantry ->

Cooldown increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds

Attack damage increased from 6 to 8

Developer's notes: These changes will hopefully shift infantry more towards early game fighting, rather than just a meatshield used in conjunction with Wall.

Ranger ->

Attack range increased from 45 to 50

Cooldown decreased from 6 to 5.5 seconds

Speed increased from 0.8 to 1.1

Health decreased from 55 to 45

Developer's notes: Ranger has also been struggling to find its place after the last few nerfs, these changes should hopefully put it in a more balanced spot.

Wall ->

Health decreased from 110 to 105

Developer's notes: Wall has still been far too essential in most defender setups, and is still being played in almost all late-game levels. While we want to preserve the wall as a tanky cheap spammable defender, we still want to see other defenders being used in place of it in certain situations.



Zapper ->

Death damage increased from 125 to 150

Death explosion radius increased from 30 to 36

Developer's notes: Zapper has had a hard time actually hitting enemies with its explosion. These changes should hopefully fix this.

Barbarian ->



Attack damage increased from 23 to 26

Heal p/second increased from 5 to 7

Health increased from 115 to 135

Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Energy cost increased from 50 to 60

Developer's notes: The Barbarian has been quite skewed towards the early game, being a free win for weaker waves and easier levels, but falling off and becoming useless in the late game. This should hopefully smooth its power curve to make it more useful in more situations.

Paladin ->

Cooldown reduced from 35 to 33

Health increased from 375 to 385

Attack damage increased from 90 to 93

Developer's notes: With the new defending system, we found that the high energy cost and long cooldown of the paladin has left it completely underused. We don't want to overbuff it and make it an essential pick, so we're being conservative with these changes.

Mage ->

Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.75

Attack range increased from 20 to 25

Developer's notes: Buffing the mage to ensure it is able to deal enough damage in late game levels!

Enemies ->

Alpha ->

Gains a new desperation phase in Prestige and Invictus Mode, where he summons a black hole.

AI reworked to be more aggressive on all modes

Alpha's feeders HP increased from 250 -> 550

Alpha's feeders now have more magic resistance on Invictus Mode

Now fires a new explosion attack at defenders

Health increased from 50000 to 55000

Invictus health decreased from 110000 to 80000

Developer's notes: Reworked the alpha bossfight to become more fun and interactive. Given spawning defenders is easier, we're going to give it some tools to help fight back!

Sapper ->

(BUGFIX) Should no longer keep playing sapping FX while moving

Superdrill ->

Health decreased from 50000 to 47500

Developer's notes: The Superdrill is a bit too hard to stop, even for a late game enemy. Fixing accordingly!

Deathgripper ->

Speed decreased from 1.3 to 1.25

Attack damage decreased from 145 to 114

Health increased from 8500 to 9000

Developer's notes: The deathgripper has been one of those enemies where you either bring Tesla or lose instantly. While we like challenging enemies, we believe that lowering its pushing power should hopefully make it a less frustrating enemy to face.