Alpha Hotfix #068

Ver. 2.2.0.67

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Game Balancing]

Story

Some quests have been changed.

Added an objective for Veronica #1 to check the Journal.

Changed the objective for Veronica #2 to Reach Level 10.

Unlock Buildings

Changed the conditions for unlocking some buildings.

Increased the number of buildings that can be built in the early of the game.

Changed to unlock buildings based on progress of the Veronica's quest.

Game Settings

DLSS removed due to performance issue.

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that player was unable to properly obtain items when trimming multiple items at once.

Fixed some crashes.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.