PATCH 1.1 + Hungarian language

Hello players!
We are releasing a small patch with the following changes:
- Simplified some of the textures of the game. Due to this, the final build became lighter by exactly 4GB.
- Added Hungarian language.
On localization: the game is 100% translated into English and Russian.
Hungarian: 92%;
Italian: 80%;
Portuguese: 79%.
If you want to help with localization of the game, all information is available at https://github.com/vitagame/RussianVillageSimulator (localization files have been updated).
- Corrected the exit from the transport, previously if the player got out of the car, being on an uneven surface, he could not go into the doorway.
- Fixed some achievements.
We continue to further work on the game.
A big request to players: please write reviews.
Thank you for it.
Changed files in this update