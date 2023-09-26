PATCH 1.1 + Hungarian language

Share · View all patches · Build 12285462 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello players!

We are releasing a small patch with the following changes:

Simplified some of the textures of the game. Due to this, the final build became lighter by exactly 4GB. Added Hungarian language.

On localization: the game is 100% translated into English and Russian.

Hungarian: 92%;

Italian: 80%;

Portuguese: 79%.

If you want to help with localization of the game, all information is available at https://github.com/vitagame/RussianVillageSimulator (localization files have been updated). Corrected the exit from the transport, previously if the player got out of the car, being on an uneven surface, he could not go into the doorway. Fixed some achievements.

We continue to further work on the game.

A big request to players: please write reviews.

Thank you for it.