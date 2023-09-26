Patch notes for build number 0.1.36

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Build number 0.1.36
26th September 2023
Bug fixes
- Fixed crash caused by a new invasion triggering at the same time as the shrine being destroyed
- Fixed issue in the tutorial, where the mouse could get stuck near the shrine and was unable to be moved
- Removed hiss that could be heard during Summer turns
- The game should now remember the chosen language when you reboot
Quality of Life
- New version of the Celtic peacetime gameplay theme has been added
- The introductory story video will now play on launch (can be skipped with any key or mouse click)
- Your starting deck now includes both the “Relocate” and “Demolish” cards - these can still be purchased during the harvest
- At least one house will now be in your very first hand of cards, so you don’t need to redraw your hand to be able to put your followers in their homes!
- A warning has been added when you try to end your run, to make it clearer that saved progress will be lost
- An option has been added in the main options menu to reset progression data for the game
