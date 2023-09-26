Celebrate Melbourne International Games Week, Cult Style!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Meet the dev team IRL! Sacrifice a friend! Play COTL!

As a small team based in Melbourne, we're super excited to participate in celebrating all things Cult of the Lamb next week!

Cult of the Lamb: Live 🎵

Join the Lamb, Leshy and the Monsters in celebrating COTL, with a live orchestra performance! Our soundtrack designer River Boy will be on stage, and there will also be a discussion with the team afterwards on game, music and sound design! Grab tickets here!

📅6th-7th Oct, 2023.

📍ACMI, Fed Square, Melbourne

Cult of the Lamb: The Ritual🙏

Do you want to be part of a real life Cult of the Lamb ritual? We're hosting a live event and taking over the city of Melbourne! Praise the Lamb with us with a live performance, puppet light show and more! Find out more here.

📅5th-7th Oct, 2023.

📍Fed Square, Melbourne

Monster Friends Pop-Up Arcade🧑‍🤝‍🧑

We're teaming up with six of our BFF's to celebrate the one thing we all love - GAMES! We'll have a gift shop too! Come say hi? uwu

📅2nd-8th Oct, 2023.

📍256 Brunswick St, Melbourne

PAX Aus 🎮

We will be at PAX Aus with the Devolver Digital booth selling merch, playing COTL! Show up, who knows, you might meet the dev team too!

📅6th-8th Oct, 2023.

📍Booth 2240, MCEC Melbourne

Be there, or be square!

And in other news...

⛓️🐈‍⬛YOUTOOZ X CULT OF THE LAMB 🐈‍⬛⛓️



I will be watching your every move, Lamb. Do not disappoint me!



The new Youtooz x Cult of the Lamb collection has dropped! Featuring an angy Lamb, and the fearsome One Who Waits. Pre-order to avoid disappointment!

Cult of the Lamb Nendoroid!🧹

Customise your little Lamb with various changeable face plates, poses and parts! Will they sweep poop? Will they brandish their sword in vengeance? It's up to you!

The Good Smile Online Shop bonus includes a special Cult of the Lamb branded round base, which you can sit the Lamb on top of, instead of the usual clear square base you can see in the product images.

You still get the square base, it's just a special little present for the chosen few who pre-order. This is ONLY available during the pre-order period (and if you order from Good Smile!) so be sure you place your reservations if you want it!

Pre-orders can be placed on either the Good Smile site or from Good Smile partner shops, from 21st September 2023 (Thu) from 12:00pm JST until 2nd November 2023 (Thu) at 12:00pm JST.

🦅 GoodSmile US Store

🗺️ GoodSmile Global Store