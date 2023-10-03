- fixed issue causing some players to be unable to unlock ranks in chase buddy courses
- lighting fixes in playground and school
- minor visual fixes in main menu when certain characters were selected
Hot Lava update for 3 October 2023
Game Hotfix - 574365
Patchnotes via Steam Community
