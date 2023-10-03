 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Lava update for 3 October 2023

Game Hotfix - 574365

Share · View all patches · Build 12285129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed issue causing some players to be unable to unlock ranks in chase buddy courses
  • lighting fixes in playground and school
  • minor visual fixes in main menu when certain characters were selected

Changed files in this update

Hot Lava - Windows Depot 382561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link