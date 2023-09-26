 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Critter Cove Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Patch Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12285119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes.
Disabled Exit to Main Menu to prevent possible save issues.
Fix bug with barricades destruction if only some barricades are destroyed before save.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link