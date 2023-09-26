Bug fixes.
Disabled Exit to Main Menu to prevent possible save issues.
Fix bug with barricades destruction if only some barricades are destroyed before save.
Critter Cove Playtest update for 26 September 2023
Patch Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update