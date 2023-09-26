 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 26 September 2023

Update 90 - Cosmetics and bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This small update contains the following:

  • The Blood Moon effect does not disappear now when there's multiple guardians and one of them dies.
  • When using both the Snake Staff and the Scroll of the Dead, the scroll did not summon skeletons as intended. This has been fixed.
  • The map mode "Runners" is now displayed in color when joining maps and also in-game.
  • The map mode "Runners" won't be shown as an option if you have not obtained the achievement for the map's completion.

Till later,
André

