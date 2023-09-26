Update 90 - Cosmetics and bugfixes

Hi all,
This small update contains the following:
- The Blood Moon effect does not disappear now when there's multiple guardians and one of them dies.
- When using both the Snake Staff and the Scroll of the Dead, the scroll did not summon skeletons as intended. This has been fixed.
- The map mode "Runners" is now displayed in color when joining maps and also in-game.
- The map mode "Runners" won't be shown as an option if you have not obtained the achievement for the map's completion.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update