1.1.0 - Late game balancing.

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Added
- Bosses mutate after some time...
- Damage pie chart added to death screen.
- Added a reroll for items and roulettes. Only one reroll per island.
- Added an island stage counter to the HUD.
- Mini boss death notification.
Changes
- XP curve slightly tweaked.
- Double Trouble artifact spawns double the amount of bosses (not limited to two).
- DPS no longer accounts toward score.
- Blobbath score multiplier down to -0.4.
- Buffed Frostbolt.
- Buffed Obliteration.
- Buffed Chain Lightning.
- Buffed Silly Saucer.
- Buffed Essence of Zigrid.
- Buffed Soul of Amam.
- Buffed Dizzy's Ball.
- Buffed Goo.
- Nerfed Splinter.
- Nerfed Explosion.
- Lowered Dizzy's Ball audio volume and pitch.
Bug Fixes
- Hoozey Woozey's passive now correctly gains shop upgrade bonuses.
- Total damage and per item damage now correctly adds up in the death screen.
- Some minibosses animations and hit indicators now showing correctly.
- Fixed bug causing infinite dissolves from level up.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update