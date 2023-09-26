 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goobies update for 26 September 2023

1.1.0 - Late game balancing.

Share · View all patches · Build 12285044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Bosses mutate after some time...
  • Damage pie chart added to death screen.
  • Added a reroll for items and roulettes. Only one reroll per island.
  • Added an island stage counter to the HUD.
  • Mini boss death notification.
Changes
  • XP curve slightly tweaked.
  • Double Trouble artifact spawns double the amount of bosses (not limited to two).
  • DPS no longer accounts toward score.
  • Blobbath score multiplier down to -0.4.
  • Buffed Frostbolt.
  • Buffed Obliteration.
  • Buffed Chain Lightning.
  • Buffed Silly Saucer.
  • Buffed Essence of Zigrid.
  • Buffed Soul of Amam.
  • Buffed Dizzy's Ball.
  • Buffed Goo.
  • Nerfed Splinter.
  • Nerfed Explosion.
  • Lowered Dizzy's Ball audio volume and pitch.
Bug Fixes
  • Hoozey Woozey's passive now correctly gains shop upgrade bonuses.
  • Total damage and per item damage now correctly adds up in the death screen.
  • Some minibosses animations and hit indicators now showing correctly.
  • Fixed bug causing infinite dissolves from level up.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2294131 Depot 2294131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link