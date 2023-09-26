9.26 Update

Hi Heroes, we have just released an update that fixes some in-game issues. Please refer to the update log below for detailed infomatin.

[Adjustments]

Added an interactive feature allowing players to rest and sleep on the grass mats in the Deserted Courtyard and Sea Serpent Gang.

Optimized the potential lag issues in multiplayer scenes.

Removed the requirements for having companions when seeking requests from Gu Qingcheng. Adjusted Gu's preference items to level Epic.

Adjusted the rewards of Miao Caidie's Trial event.

Modified the follow-up progression of the Yan Ge Xing event: Players can now visit the Fountain of Youth for healing after receiving information from the Confucius Temple, and then proceed to Cloud Forest Temple in Lin'an City.

Adjusted the trigger conditions for the Yan Ge Xing event at the entrance of Cloud Forest Temple.

Lifted the restrictions on aspirations after the Yan Ge Xing event. Players can now achieve various accomplishments such as Dominating the Martial World, Guardian of the Homeland, and Sole Possessor of Supremacy within one playthrough.

Adjusted the way the protagonist addresses Miao Caidie and added additional hearsays about Miao Caidie.

Adjusted the Provincial Exam and County Exam: Even if players didn't achieve first place, they can still participate in the exams again after the announced results in three days.

The relationship with the Imperial City Department is now unalterable.

Adjusted the second additional effect of the "Devouring Blade".

[Fixes]

Fixed the bug where two boatmen were displayed on the Nameless Ferry.

Fixed the bug that the game may get stuck and the battle painting may be missing when forming a bond with Yan Rurui.

Fixed the bug of incorrect EXP distribution in combat outcome when pets are in the team.

Fixed the bug of incorrect values when selecting "Benevolence" related feaatures when creating a character (need to re-open the game)

Fixed the bug that the Deserted Courtyard in the southwest area was opened for no reason, resulting in the inability to return.

Fixed the bug where the ninth level of "Autumn Wind Palm" incorrectly increased the sword value.

Fixed the bug where additional effects cannot be triggered when pets attack.

Fixed the bug of missing achievements in traditional Chinese.

Fixed the bug that the Report with Anger event could not be triggered.

Fixed the bug that the Taoist priest could not be found in the Cold medicinal pill event, resulting in the God of Marriage's Shrine being unable to be opened.

Fixed the bug that the main internal power of "Ancient Sage Poison Technique" can still take effect after being destroyed.

If anyone encounters any problems during gameplay, or has any questions about the creative workshop, you can join the official Discord server and ask.