Dear Suzerain Universe fans,
We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some minor issues.
**
Hotfix 2.0.6
** (26/09/2023)
The hotfix is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.
Bug Fixes and Polish
- Fixed condition error causing duplicate responses in Gasom scene
- Fixed Chapter IV achievement trigger
- Fixed wrong condition content about a comment regarding the governor of Bergia
- Fixed wrong border reinforcement construction instruction
- Added condition checks for two repeatable choices in the Bergia meeting
- Added missing reservist variable change to ensure they are exclusive
- Some lore naming fixes to something related to Rizia
- Fixed budget meeting skipping additional advice questions
- Fixed several misc scene issues and typos
