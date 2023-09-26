 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Suzerain update for 26 September 2023

Hotfix 2.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12284996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some minor issues.

**

Hotfix 2.0.6

** (26/09/2023)

The hotfix is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Bug Fixes and Polish

  • Fixed condition error causing duplicate responses in Gasom scene
  • Fixed Chapter IV achievement trigger
  • Fixed wrong condition content about a comment regarding the governor of Bergia
  • Fixed wrong border reinforcement construction instruction
  • Added condition checks for two repeatable choices in the Bergia meeting
  • Added missing reservist variable change to ensure they are exclusive
  • Some lore naming fixes to something related to Rizia
  • Fixed budget meeting skipping additional advice questions
  • Fixed several misc scene issues and typos

Changed files in this update

Suzerain Windows Depot 1207651
  • Loading history…
Suzerain Mac Depot 1207652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link