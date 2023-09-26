Share · View all patches · Build 12284996 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some minor issues.

Hotfix 2.0.6

The hotfix is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Bug Fixes and Polish