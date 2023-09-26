Fixes and Optimizations



1、The effect of the lineage material "Drought Fur" has been correctly fixed.

2、The maintenance fee for the building component "Maintenance Clause" has been changed to 0, and it can now take effect properly.

3、Dozens of behemoth collection projects have been added. By completing the collection, you can gain a significant amount of attributes.

4、The trigger effect display for Samadhi True Fire has been fixed.

5、The attribute ratio of some equipment has been adjusted.

6、We have added an official Discord channel to facilitate communication between us and our users.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com