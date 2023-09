Share · View all patches · Build 12284938 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 10:59:19 UTC by Wendy

This update aims to reduce loading times for the background music and puzzle image files.

There is also a button to click and see a preview of the upcoming Pirate Fleets DLC puzzle pack; setting sail on September 28th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2565040/Steampunk_Jigsaw_Puzzles__Pirate_Fleets/