Artificial Dream in Arcadia v.1.1 Patch Notes

Previous patches were just bug fixes, but this one focuses on some balance changes and QoL improvements:

Buffed money obtained from battles by 20%.

Highlighting an enemy with Hijack or Fast Hijack in battle will show whether they are already present in the database or not.

It is no longer possible to heal when target's HP is already full. Same applies to status heals, if the target is already healthy.

You can now press Strafe Left or Strafe Right at the terminal to skip 20 entries at once. This only applies to Party Fusion List, Database Fusion List, and Database.

New upgrades are available at the terminal:

HP Display: During normal battle, targeting an Enemy will show its HP values.

Affinity Display: If a targeted Enemy is present in the database, Target's affinity to currently selected skill's element will be shown. Keep in mind that to update the database with a newly captured Sleeper, you need to visit the terminal at least once.

New menu option AUTO HEAL:

Automatically heal your active party using skills from your unsummoned Sleepers. If there aren't any suitable healers, use skills from your active Sleepers.

Sumireko now always sits on top of STATUS and SKILLS lists. Changing the order of your stock will also change the order in those lists, after Sumireko.

If there are any bugs, be sure to report them in the Steam forums, and I will try to fix them right away!