Fix Update 1.0.4

-Decreased the damage of some early-stage monsters. Increased EXP of some late-stage monsters.

-Fixed some English punctuation issues.

-Fixed some visual effects that did not match the design.

-Fixed the problem that the dialogue could not proceed under certain occasions.

-Fixed the issue where some enemies move at high speed when using summon attacks.

-Removed the "Render Style Option" from the title screen, which should not be there.

-Added a tutorial for "Special Menu for Boss Challenges".

-Added a new hint for unlockings after the special ending.

-Added hints for items in the UI for special occasions.

-Changed the way the game is packaged, which will optimize the size of future update packages.