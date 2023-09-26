 Skip to content

Paradiso Guardian update for 26 September 2023

Fix Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12284907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Decreased the damage of some early-stage monsters. Increased EXP of some late-stage monsters.
-Fixed some English punctuation issues.
-Fixed some visual effects that did not match the design.
-Fixed the problem that the dialogue could not proceed under certain occasions.
-Fixed the issue where some enemies move at high speed when using summon attacks.

-Removed the "Render Style Option" from the title screen, which should not be there.

-Added a tutorial for "Special Menu for Boss Challenges".
-Added a new hint for unlockings after the special ending.
-Added hints for items in the UI for special occasions.

-Changed the way the game is packaged, which will optimize the size of future update packages.

Changed files in this update

