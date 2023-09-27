 Skip to content

All-In-One Summer Sports VR update for 27 September 2023

All-in-one Summer Sports VR Main Update v0.2.2

All-in-one Summer Sports VR Main Update v0.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community


■ A new game : Water Basketball

    • It is a combination of swimming and basketball.
  • Try to strategically beat your opponent by interacting with AI in the water.
  • Confuse your opponent with dribbling and positioning and enjoy your own control by taking your
    opponent's ball.
    Please enjoy it together.

■ Game improvement

    • Increase the probability of fishing probability up
  • Change the location of the lobby custom room
  • Change the layout of lobbying events

■ Graphics Improvements

    • Improved swimming map graphics
  • Improved lobby graphics

