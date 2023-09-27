All-in-one Summer Sports VR Main Update v0.2.2

■ A new game : Water Basketball
- It is a combination of swimming and basketball.
- Try to strategically beat your opponent by interacting with AI in the water.
- Confuse your opponent with dribbling and positioning and enjoy your own control by taking your
opponent's ball.
Please enjoy it together.
■ Game improvement
- Increase the probability of fishing probability up
- Change the location of the lobby custom room
- Change the layout of lobbying events
■ Graphics Improvements
- Improved swimming map graphics
- Improved lobby graphics
