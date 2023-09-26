 Skip to content

Dungeons & Keyboards update for 26 September 2023

Minor Patch - 1.0.0.7

  • Post game floors now scale in difficulty and reward the higher you climb (tougher enemies, less time per word, higher rewards)
  • Minor UI improvements and adjustments

