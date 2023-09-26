 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 26 September 2023

9/27 Server Maintenance Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

Server maintenance will be performed to improve stability.
A new client patch also will be deployed.
During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Sep. 27, 14:00 - Sep. 27, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Sep. 27, 13:00 - Sep. 27, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Sep. 27, 05:00 - Sep. 27, 10:00
[PT] Sep. 26, 22:00 - Sep. 27, 03:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.

