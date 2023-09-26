9/27 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12284645 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 10:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

Server maintenance will be performed to improve stability.

A new client patch also will be deployed.

During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Sep. 27, 14:00 - Sep. 27, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Sep. 27, 13:00 - Sep. 27, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Sep. 27, 05:00 - Sep. 27, 10:00

[PT] Sep. 26, 22:00 - Sep. 27, 03:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.