Beat Hazard 3 update for 26 September 2023

V0.302 - Add online test galaxy

Build 12284609 · Last edited by Wendy

I've added an online test galaxy. It will automatically pop up in the 'Galaxy Campaign' section.
Give it a try. It will be interesting to see if it holds up to a good stress test.

Cheers,
Steve.

