Version 3.0.4.10 Update Notice

Hello Warriors, this update focuses on two new Guardian Spirits ~ and a new guidance system!

The content of this update is as follows:

[New]

Add new guardian spirit "Shiitake Mushroom", requires 500 crystals to unlock. Added new Guardian Spirit "Artoria", requires 1000 crystals to unlock. Added crystal quests Added guiding arrows for teammates' corpses and portals in the battlefield.

[System Adjustment]

1、Rohenna's Blessing experience and gold acquisition has been adjusted downward to 4% per level.

2. The numerical growth of leadership skills of all professions has been increased to a unified cap of 150%.

3、Optimize the burning effect of flame class skills, change to running frame map, so it can support the transparency of the bullet class

Optimize and adjust the special effects of hellish flames

4、4th level of arena difficulty 3 monster movement speed decreased