Milestone 3 Hotfix 3 (v1.0.0.12)

Welcome to the next revision!

Here are the changes in this update:

This is enabled by default and will force the output resolution's aspect ratio to be applied to input media. When disabled, input media will retain their original aspect ratio. Updated credits to current Discord roleholders.

Added BrettBagel, nuppington, and Treycen as moderators. Added Thigo, GogglesKun, 1GREG7, misternitsua, thet00nedl00n, and Madclown55 as Superstars. Renamed ClassicBirch to aw8qn. Updated default outro to include MonoGame branding and legal text.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating!