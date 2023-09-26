Y8S3.2 Patch Notes

Y8S3.2 Patch Size
Find the download sizes for each platform below.
-
Ubisoft Connect: 5.82 GB
-
Steam: 16.9 GB
-
Xbox One: 3.09 GB
-
Xbox Series X: 3.27 GB
-
PS4: 3.99 GB
-
PS5: 3.26 GB
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED – Operators can’t escort the hostage using the controller input if they’re holding a deployable device.
FIXED – Devices placed on the ceiling are detected outside in 2F Red Stairs on the Kanal map.
FIXED – Wrong VFX is triggered when using Oryx’s Remah Dash against an opponent standing next to an indestructible wall.
FIXED – Players get an advantageous line of sight when using Azami’s Kiba Barrier.
FIXED – Various advantageous position issues when using Azami’s Kiba Barrier.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED – Red barrier is missing during the Preparation Phase after destroying barrel wall in B Tasting Room on the Villa map.
FIXED – Operators are able to go out of bounds at the west wall of EXT Tunnel on the Bank map.
FIXED – Defenders are detected outside when standing next to a wall in 1F Trophy Room on the Chalet map.
FIXED – Barricades float when placed at 2F Master Bedroom on the Oregon map.
FIXED – Operator becomes stuck when going on top of the white chair nexsxt to the fruit stand in EXT Market on the Favela map.
FIXED – Operators can get stuck in the barrel located on the Clubhouse map.
FIXED – Ace's S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher doesn’t detonate a second time when throwin on the destructible wall of the Consulate map.
AUDIO
FIXED – VFX does not match with the timer when joining a match in progress.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED – Operators have improper idle animations in the Operator album.
FIXED – Commendation system is occasionally greyed out.
FIXED – Teammate outlines are inconsistently displayed.
FIXED – Devices are detected as outside when deployed inside 2F Piano Room on the Chalet map.
FIXED – The Maps tab for the Standard playlist is empty while playing in offline mode.
FIXED – Crosshair disappears aiming down sight multiple times after respawning.
FIXED – Operator Portraits and Card Backgrounds rewards are not displayed after opening a pack.
FIXED – Match options only available to the host when in Custom Match lobby.
FIXED – Placeholder text is present for the defuser location when planted at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map.
FIXED – Language packs missing for Ukraine region.
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.
FIXED – Various shop and Customization issues.
FIXED – Various Localization issues.
