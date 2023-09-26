Y8S3.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12284203 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Y8S3.2 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 5.82 GB

Steam: 16.9 GB

Xbox One: 3.09 GB

Xbox Series X: 3.27 GB

PS4: 3.99 GB

PS5: 3.26 GB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Operators can’t escort the hostage using the controller input if they’re holding a deployable device.

FIXED – Devices placed on the ceiling are detected outside in 2F Red Stairs on the Kanal map.

FIXED – Wrong VFX is triggered when using Oryx’s Remah Dash against an opponent standing next to an indestructible wall.

FIXED – Players get an advantageous line of sight when using Azami’s Kiba Barrier.

FIXED – Various advantageous position issues when using Azami’s Kiba Barrier.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Red barrier is missing during the Preparation Phase after destroying barrel wall in B Tasting Room on the Villa map.

FIXED – Operators are able to go out of bounds at the west wall of EXT Tunnel on the Bank map.

FIXED – Defenders are detected outside when standing next to a wall in 1F Trophy Room on the Chalet map.

FIXED – Barricades float when placed at 2F Master Bedroom on the Oregon map.

FIXED – Operator becomes stuck when going on top of the white chair nexsxt to the fruit stand in EXT Market on the Favela map.

FIXED – Operators can get stuck in the barrel located on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Ace's S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher doesn’t detonate a second time when throwin on the destructible wall of the Consulate map.

AUDIO

FIXED – VFX does not match with the timer when joining a match in progress.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Operators have improper idle animations in the Operator album.

FIXED – Commendation system is occasionally greyed out.

FIXED – Teammate outlines are inconsistently displayed.

FIXED – Devices are detected as outside when deployed inside 2F Piano Room on the Chalet map.

FIXED – The Maps tab for the Standard playlist is empty while playing in offline mode.

FIXED – Crosshair disappears aiming down sight multiple times after respawning.

FIXED – Operator Portraits and Card Backgrounds rewards are not displayed after opening a pack.

FIXED – Match options only available to the host when in Custom Match lobby.

FIXED – Placeholder text is present for the defuser location when planted at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map.

FIXED – Language packs missing for Ukraine region.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED – Various shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

