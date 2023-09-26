Share · View all patches · Build 12284197 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 10:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Quickfix v1.07.1

As promised, the bugs were looked into and resolved.

Bug Fixes

Campaign Tutorial achievement will no longer appear everytime the game launches. This was probably a state-confusion between the game, Steam and the game's anti-cheat algorithms.

Fixed a bug where if you've completed a Campaign, you can never start another game with Arcade, Boss Rush, Survival or even Duel PvP.

Conclusion

We'll try to live stream some of the new features on Steam and/or Twitch. Stay tuned! The announcements will be made. Have fun!