Starlight: Eye of the Storm update for 26 September 2023

Quickfix v1.07.1

26 September 2023

As promised, the bugs were looked into and resolved.

Bug Fixes

  • Campaign Tutorial achievement will no longer appear everytime the game launches. This was probably a state-confusion between the game, Steam and the game's anti-cheat algorithms.
  • Fixed a bug where if you've completed a Campaign, you can never start another game with Arcade, Boss Rush, Survival or even Duel PvP.

Conclusion

We'll try to live stream some of the new features on Steam and/or Twitch. Stay tuned! The announcements will be made. Have fun!

Starlight: Eye of the Storm Content Depot 1492211
